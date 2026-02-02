Eagles, Commanders Among Teams Linked to TE Isaiah Likely

The Philadelphia Eagles don't currently have a long-term answer at tight end.

If the Eagles were to hand Dallas Goedert a multi-year deal this offseason, that would help to settle things. But as things stand right now, Goedert is a pending free agent and isn't guaranteed to return after spending the last eight seasons with the franchise. He's 31 years old and is coming off a big season in which he logged 60 catches, 591 receiving yards and a career high 11 touchdowns in 15 games played.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Goedert was great and earned a big payday. But will that be from the Eagles? That's the question seeing how the team has financial questions all over the roster. Plus, Goedert played in 15 games for the first time since 2021 this season. So, will the front office invest in another long-term pact? We'll see. If not, there will be options out there. For example, CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles floated the Eagles, Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs as fits for Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely.

The Eagles have a question at tight end

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"No. 32. TE Isaiah Likely: Commanders," Pereles wrote. "Washington needs to replace Zach Ertz, and Likely provides speed and athleticism Jayden Daniels hasn't had at the position before. Other suitors: Chiefs, Eagles."

Likely is just 25 years old and is a pending free agent as well. The Ravens have another big-time tight end in Mark Andrews, who they already handed a lucrative extension during the 2025 season. That seemingly would make Likely expendable.

In 2025, he had 27 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown while being the No. 2 tight end behind Andrews. In 2024, he had 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played. Imagine what he could do as a team's No. 1 tight end? Especially a team — like the Eagles — who clearly utilize the position well, especially in the red zone? At just 25 years old, Likely would be a good fit because he very likely would be less expensive than Goedert and has shown that he can be a high-end pass-catcher when given the opportunity.

If Goedert doesn't return, this is the type of idea that coud lead to a seamless transition for the offense.

More NFL: Cowboys Would Be Nightmare Option for Eagles' Reed Blankenship