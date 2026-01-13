Eagles Sign TE With Dallas Goedert's Future Up In Air

In typical Philadelphia Eagles fashion, the franchise has been busy, transaction-wise, over the last few days.

The Eagles were knocked out in the Wild Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers and have started getting ready for the long offseason ahead. That already includes a lot. The Eagles signed eight to reserve/futures deals on Monday. That's not even close to all, though. On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that the franchise has removed Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator after a roller coaster of a season offensively.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On top of that, the Eagles announced three more futures deals on Tuesday. Philadelphia announced that it has signed tight end E.J. Jenkins, offensive tackle John Ojukwu, and running back Carson Steele to reserve/futures deals. Of this group, Jenkins arguably is the most interesting.

The Eagles were busy on Tuesday

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"The Eagles signed three players to future deals: tight end E.J. Jenkins, tackle John Ojukwu, and running back Carson Steele," the Eagles announced. "Philadelphia has now signed 11 players to future contracts after inking eight on Monday. TE E.J. Jenkins. Jenkins signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2023. The tight end first joined Philadelphia's practice squad in 2023 and spent the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Eagles. He has played in 10 games for the Birds, two this past season, taking his only NFL catch for a touchdown."

Philadelphia's tight end room is completely up in the air heading into the offseason. Dallas Goedert is a pending free agent after spending the last eight seasons with the team. Goedert was third on the team with 60 catches, to go along with 591 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdown receptions.

The tight end on the team with the next-closest number of receptions was Grant Calcaterra with nine for 76 yards and a touchdown. Kylen Granson had seven catches for 40 yards. The Eagles don't have a long-term solution in place at tight end. Calcaterra and Granson are also free agents this offseason, like Goedert.

Jenkins is 27 years old and has just one catch for seven yards and a touchdown while appearing in 10 games for Philadelphia. He's likely not the long-term answer either, but with Goedert, Calcaterra, and Granson all heading to free agency, keeping at least one potential option with the team throughout the offseason is positive.

Tight end arguably is the position to watch for Philadelphia this offseason.

More NFL: Eagles’ Dream OC Option Is Sitting Right There