Eagles Doing Homework on Two-Sport Houston Astros Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't leaving any stone unturned throughout combine week.

There are just a few days left in the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine and unsurprisingly, the Eagles have been meeting with guys left and right. That's the case every year with every team. Throughout combine week teams meet with dozens of guys in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft. It doesn't mean the team is going to draft everyone. But every team needs to keep as many options open as possible.

That's part of the reason why this week is so important. Plus, it doesn't hurt that all of the top decision-makers in football are in one place, which sets the stage for trades or signings later on in the offseason. There have been plenty of players linked to Philadelphia throughout the week, both formally and informally. Again, most will never end up with Philadelphia. But that doesn't mean some guys don't stand out. For example, NFL analyst Chase Senior shared on X that Philadelphia met with Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who also was drafted by the Houston Astros as a center fielder in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Eagles met with the two-sport prospect at the combine

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Oregon LB, Bryce Boettcher, who was drafted in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft as a center fielder has met informally with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles," Senior wrote. "Boettcher also met with the Niners at the Senior Bowl."

In 2024, Boettcher crushed 12 homers and was a .276 hitter for Oregon in 56 games while also racking up two sacks and 94 total tackles in 14 games. In 2025, he had an even better season for Oregon. He played in 15 games and racked up 136 total tackles.

An intriguing athlete, to say the least. He's graded by NFL.com as a potential average backup/special teamer. It wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to take a late-round flyer on a guy like that. There aren't many athletes who can have that level of success at multiple levels. It makes him unique, at least.