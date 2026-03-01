Eagles Dominating AJ Brown Market With Win-Win Strategy

Endless rumors have continued to spread around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

Brown is one of the top overall wide receivers in football. There's clearly interest in Brown out there, including reported interest from the New England Patriots. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke openly about the trade rumors from the scouting combine and specifically said that the chances of a deal are "not very high."

"So, we're looking to build on that and go forward," Roseman said. "So that's adding on. At the same time, there's nobody, our job's as GMs, we've got to listen on anyone. That doesn't have anything to do with AJ. If anyone calls me and says 'Hey I want to talk to you about a player.' For me to say unequivocally 'I'm not taking your call,' that doesn't make sense because I don't know what they're going to say on the other end. Now, the chances that I'm doing that with a great player, they're not very high."

But the rumors have remained. As of writing, the only things that are clear are that there is real interest in Brown out there, but the only way Philadelphia will consider something is if it is absolutely blown away. Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots view the Eagles' current asking price as "unserious."

The AJ Brown chatter has been endless

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that teams that have contacted Philadelphia view the price tag as "too high" at this moment.

"Teams have contacted the Eagles about a potential Brown trade, but word is that Philly's asking price remains too high," Graziano wrote. "This lines up with what I heard about the Eagles' stance: They'd be open to the right offer, but it would have to be a really good one. They don't want to just get rid of Brown or need him off the team for any chemistry reasons.

"The Eagles will always listen to trade offers, but if they're going to move Brown, it sounds like they'd have to be blown away. If you're not ready to talk about at least your first-round pick, I don't think that conversation is getting very far at the moment.'

So, what does this all say? The Eagles are in the driver's seat. They don't need to trade Brown and are acting accordingly. If he's in Philadelphia in 2026, wonderful. If he's not, then that means a team is going to have to make some sort of ridiculous offer in order to make that happen. With free agency and eventually the NFL Draft coming, things can change.

Demands with shift or other teams will loosen what they're willing to offer. Regardless, it appears as though the two outcomes are either Brown sticking around, or Howie Roseman bringing a massive haul to town. A win-win situation. Arguably, Brown sticking around still seems most likely.