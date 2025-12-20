Eagles Down FB Cameron Latu Vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - The Eagles ruled out fullback Cameron Latu before Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Latu, who has impressed with his phyicla play as a blocker and as a special teams coverage option, is dealing with a stinger and was listed as questional on the final status report on Thursday.

The Eagles elevated tight end E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad on Friday as insurance if Latu was unable to go.

The biggest absences for Philadelphia -- right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) -- were already ruled out on Thursday. Johnson has missed five consecutive games but is believed to be close to returning while Carter is missing his third straight contest.

Return Coming?

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fred Johnson will again start in place of Lane Johnson at right tackle despite missing part of the week with an ankle issue. Byron Young and Brandon Graham will again supplement Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo on the defensive interior without Carter available.

The Eagles (9-5) will clinch a second straight NFC East championship and a third in the Nick Sirianni era if they beat 4-10 Washington, who is starting former Eagles QB2 Marcus Mariota.

Others ruled out for the Eagles were running A.J. Dillon (coaches decision), quarterback Sam Howell (emergency QB), cornerback Mac McWilliams (coaches decision), and edge defender Josh Uche (coaches decision).

Along with Jenkins, cornerback Brandon Johnson was elevated from the practice squad and is expected to make his NFL debut against against the Commanders. Johnson is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon.

McWilliams, a rookie fifth-round pick, is inactive for the seventh consecutive game while Uche won't play for a third straight contest losing playing time after the trade for Jaelan Phillips and Graham's comeback from a short retirement.

