Eagles Prepare For Another QB Reunion At Washington

PHILADELPHIA - For the second consecutive week, the Eagles will face a one-time backup to Jalen Hurts at quarterback in Philadelphia.

This time, it’s 2023 caddie Marcus Mariota, who is finishing things up for the 4-10 Washington Commanders after the decision was made to shut down Jayden Daniels for the season.

The Eagles’ defense made sure that a Super Bowl LIX reunion with 2024 Hurts backup Kenny Pickett was not pleasant last week.

Pickett was limited to 64 yards passing in what was a 31-0 rout for Philadelphia.

Round 2

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Mariota didn’t play much in 2023 for the Eagles because Hurts remained healthy throughout the season. The Oregon product, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon, had only 23 passing attempts in three games that season.

Behind the scenes, the Eagles lauded Mariota for his smarts and professionalism.

“He was very helpful when he was here,” Hurts told Eagles On SI Earlier in the week. “A lot of maturity, a lot of wisdom. He’s experienced a lot in the league, and obviously with the success he’s had in the game – Heisman Trophy winner. He’s capable of doing amazing things.

“It’ll be a great challenge for us all with his ability on the field come Saturday.”

The relationship was positive in both directions.

Mariota struggled in training camp that summer and was at least thinking about retirement before Eagles GM Howie Roseman navigated the QB through those doubts.

Mariota, 32, has since bridged those troubles with two more NFL seasons in Washington as Daniels’ backup and is regarded by most around the league as one of the more capable backups.

“Marcus Mariota is very, very similar to Daniels [from a traits standpoint],” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He can run their full offense, including the gun run game. It's something we’ve got to be aware of and make sure we get it handled.”

A Honolulu native, there’s no end in sight for Mariota if the veteran wants to keep playing.

“I have so much respect for Marcus,” Eagles head coach Sirianni said. “The person, first and foremost, the player, the teammate. Marcus was just a great pro, and I’ve just got nothing but the highest amount of respect for him and the things that he’s done in his career. Like I said, top-notch teammate.”

All of the kind words don’t mean the Eagles are going to be taking it easy on Mariota for 60 minutes on Saturday.

Especially with an opportunity to clinch a second consecutive NFC East title, which would be the first time that’s happened since Andy Reid’s Eagles did it four straight times from 2001 to 2004.

