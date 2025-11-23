Eagles DT Playing With An Edge After Being Taken In Seventh-Round
PHILADELPHIA – He is the reason they could afford to let Milton Williams walk in free agency. It’s because the Eagles knew what they had in Moro Ojomo, a defensive tackle that somehow slipped to the seventh round of the 2023 draft.
Their numbers this season are virtually identical. Though Ojomo has played one less game, he will likely end the year with more games played because Williams’ new team, the New England Patriots, put him on injured reserve on Nov. 15 with a high ankle sprain.
In 11 games played, Williams has 3.5 sacks, 27 tackles, seven for loss, eight quarterback hits, 26 quarterback hurries, and 35 quarterback pressures.
In 10 games played heading into Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Ojomo has four sacks, 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, 30 QB hurries, and 35 QB pressures.
“I think he plays with an even bigger edge because he was seventh-round pick,” said Jordan Davis, the NFC’s reigning defensive player of the week. “So he had that drive ever since he got here. Mo is the type of player that he’s always trying to improve, he’s always trying to figure out a way to get better. And that’s the type of player that I love.”
Moro Ojomo Flashing Versatility
The difference between a quarterback hurry and quarterback pressure is that a hurry is when a QB is forced to alter their throw due to a defender’s presence, such as throwing early or scrambling. A pressure is a broader category that includes hurries, tackling the QB, hitting the QB, and knockdowns.
Ojomo lasted until the seventh round because he didn’t have pass-rush production at Texas and his size (6-3, 290) isn’t ideal for NFL defensive tackles. His IQ, however, and his ability to learn has made up for that, and his quickness has occasionally allowed him to be moved outside to the edge of the defense in a more traditional pass rush position.
"Moro, he’s a dog, man,” said defensive tackle Jalen Carter. “He could line up anywhere. You know, you see him at nose sometimes, you see him at, like you said, at end. He's a smaller guy compared to the normal DTs out here.
“You just see him working. I see people on X all the time mentioning him, saying things like, he can ball with this move, and it doesn't get that many views, but I'll let him know I see that. And he believed in himself, and we go out there, we trust each other. We work off each other.”
