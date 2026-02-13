Eagles Predicted to Sign Packers WR Out Of Nowhere

The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver room is going to be under a microscope throughout the offseason, especially when it comes to AJ Brown.

Brown has been seemingly talked about in some capacity each day so far this offseason since the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers. Brown is a superstar even in a down season in 2025, racked up over 1,000 yards. With a new offense set to be installed under Sean Mannion, Brown has already said that he is excited for the season.

If Brown returns, then the Eagles' receiver room would seemingly just need a No. 3 option. Brown and DeVonta Smith are under contract. Jahan Dotson, who was the team's No. 3 receiver over the last two seasons, is a pending free agent. He also has already insinuated that his time with the Eagles will end up coming to an end.

The Eagles' wide receiver room is up in the air

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

FOX Sports' Greg Auman shared a column ranking the 100 best pending free agents with predicted landing spots for each. One that raised eyebrows a bit was Auman predicting that the Eagles will sign Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.

"No. 23. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers," Auman wrote. "Doubs, 25, has had steady mid-level production in Green Bay, averaging 50 catches, 600 yards and five touchdowns a year in his four seasons there. He stepped up in the playoff loss with eight catches for 124 yards and a score — finding value in a No. 2 receiver can be tough, and he's likely to come in the $12-15 million range, above the $11 million extension Christian Watson signed for last year.

"By Pro Football Reference's 'Approximate Value' metric, the top two picks of the 2022 fourth round were both Packers, in Doubs and tackle Zach Tom, already signed to a nice extension. Prediction: Signs with Eagles."

A price tag above $11 million per year arguably would be a bit rich for a No. 3 option when the Eagles have holes elsewhere. This idea only makes sense in a scenario in which the Eagles move on from Brown this offseason. If that happens, then pairing Doubs with Smith would be one path forward, although it would be a step down for the franchise.

It's easy to get caught up in all of the noise of the offseason. Rumors swirl left and right. When it comes to Brown, who is a top-five receiver in the game, if the alternative is Doubs, who has never had 750 yards in a season, then the Eagles absolutely shouldn't consider a trade.

