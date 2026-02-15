Dallas Goedert Update Could Make Life Easier for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have to take a look at the offensive side of the ball for multiple reasons this offseason.

First and foremost, the offense struggled overall in 2025. For a team that has as much firepower as the Eagles clearly do, it's surprising how much the offense was talked about in 2025 for not being able to move the ball down the field at times. The Eagles have already started to address the issue by moving on from Kevin Patullo and bringing in Sean Mannion as the team's offensive coordinator. At the very least, Mannion is a change for the franchise. Does that mean it's a good change? Maybe, we won't find out for sure until the season gets here.

The Eagles will also need to take a look at the roster as a whole as they try to build this thing up to a level that they can contend in 2026. AJ Brown has been talked about a lot as a potential trade chip, although the Eagles shouldn't make a move like that unless there is a return that is simply too much for a team to shut down. The offensive line could use another addition. Injuries played a significant role in 2025 and while the signs are pointing towards Lane Johnson coming back for another season, he was one of the people who dealt with injuries in 2025. The Eagles could use one more option.

This would be great for Philadelphia

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The tight end room needs to be addressed. So much so that it actually might be the biggest question on the offense. One thing that should give the team some breathing room is the fact that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Dallas Goedert would like to return.

"I know Dallas would like to come back all things equal," Garafolo said. "He took a pay cut last year to make it happen. But even then, you've got to have yourselves multiple tight ends. I honestly was surprised that they didn't do more for that position coming into last year knowing that he was potentially going to be gone beyond this season and [Howie Roseman] has been pretty good about getting somebody who can then be the successor at multiple positions."

If the Eagles can get Goedert back for one more season, that would be a best-case scenario. He's coming off a big season for the Eagles in 2025. He played in 15 games and had 60 catches, 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those were new career highs in catches and touchdowns and his most yards since 2023 when he had 592.

With Goedert, you know what you're getting. You're getting one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league, but injuries always have been a question. Goedert's 15 games played in 2025 were his most since playing 15 in 2021.

If the Eagles could find a way to keep him on a short-term deal, it would eliminate the need to overpay elsewhere and maybe get too aggressive. With Goedert in the fold, the Eagles would have their safety blanket and then take a look around the market, either the NFL Draft or maybe even free agency, to see who would be a good option to pair with Goedert. Rather than fully overhauling the position, the team would have a secure option in Goedert, if he stays, and then also the ability to add another option without needing them to come in and be the No. 1 option right away. If Goedert stays, it would be a phenomenal thing for the Eagles.

