Eagles Fans Get Good AJ Brown News on Super Bowl Sunday

Trade rumors started early this offseason around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, but the perception has already started to shift.

Right when the offseason began, the noise around Brown was about the possibility of him playing in a different jersey in 2026. While this is the case, Brown spoke during Super Bowl Week and the vibes have shifted pretty quickly. Brown joined Micah Parsons on"The Edge with Micah Parsons" and talked about how Philadelphia is his home.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand."

He also opened up about the offense as a whole and his excitement for the 2026 season. His comments have changed the conversation around the league pretty quickly. So much so that on Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, reported that there has been no trade talks yet and that the sense is that Brown is "more at peace."

“There’s been no trade talks yet between the Eagles and some other teams and there’s been only brief talks with Brown’s camp from the team," Garafolo said. "We do expect that to pick up around the scouting combine … I will say though that everyone says that A.J. Brown right now is in a good space and just in my talking to him briefly, I got the sense that he is much more at peace and much more calm about things.”

Early in the offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman opened up about the Brown trade rumors.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

The Eagles arguably should keep Brown and it at least sounds like the vibes are higher right now.

