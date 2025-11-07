Eagles' Friday Practice Report: Starter Misses A Second Consecutive Practice
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' Cam Jurgens missed his second consecutive practice on Friday with a knee injury and things are trending in a negative direction for the Pro Bowl center's playing status on Monday Night Football against the Packers in Green Bay.
Jurgens, 26, injured his knee against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 19 and sat out the Philadelphia's Week 8 win over the New York Giants. The Week 9 bye week was not enough to get Jurgens back on the practice field. However, the Eagles have not placed Jurgens on injured reserve, an indication that the veteran is expected back by at least the Nov. 23 game at Dallas.
If Jurgens is unable to play Monday, expect versatile backup Brett Toth to get his second consecutive start at center. Toth, 29, played extremely well against the Giants and had continued to take first-team reps at center during practice in individual drills.
Toth was wearing compression sleeve on his left leg Friday but seemed to be moving well.
After practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday, veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion) was not participating in the portion open to reporters.
Relatively Healthy
Everyone else on the Eagles’ first practice report of the week, including defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (concussion), who was a limited participant to start the week, were practicing in some form.
That also includes the five players who were full participants to start the week: running back Saquon Barkley (groin), wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle).
Of that group, Smith, Bennett and Lampkin remain on injured reserve and are all at various stages of their 21-day practice windows.
The Eagles currently have one open spot on the 53-man roster so they could activate only one of the trio for the Packers without making a subsequent roster move.
Another notable development at practice was Xavier Gipson taking extra work as the punt returner on what was a windy day at the NovaCare Complex, a string sign that the waiver pickup from the Jets will gain be the PR in Green Bay in weather that's expected to be 28 degrees with some wind at kickoff. A mix of rain and snow is expected to be over by game time.