Eagles Get Much-Needed DeVonta Smith Injury Update

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Chicago Bears on "Black Friday" and fortunately, will do so with one of their top playmakers on the field.

There was a fear earlier in the week that star wide receiver DeVonta Smith would not be ready to roll for the matchup against Chicago. He missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to shoulder and chest injuries as well as an illness. While this is the case, he'll be good to go on Friday and was removed from the Injury Report.

"Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is off the injury report and good to go Friday vs. the Bears," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is off the injury report and good to go Friday vs. the Bears. pic.twitter.com/TghUc8qbz5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2025

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That's some big news for Philadelphia. The Eagles are coming off their worst loss of the season and now are on a short week. The offense already has been in question. Losing Smith, plus the short week would be a lot to overcome against a difficult opponent.

On top of this, the Bears surprisingly also have an 8-3 record, like the Eagles. Right now, the Eagles have the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Bears have the No. 3 seed. If the Eagles were to lose to Chicago on Friday, the Bears would jump to the No. 2 seed with the Eagles going to No. 3 ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4.

Smith has looked like a superstar this season. In 11 games, he has 55 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles don't necessarily need the win on Friday, but with the Dallas Cowboys winning on Thanksgiving Day, they closed the gap a bit in the NFC East. A loss on Friday would make things even tighter.

There will be a lot more to the game than just Smith, but him taking the field gives the Eagles a better chance than with him off of it. Fortunately, they won't have to be without him against the Bears.

