CJ Gardner-Johnson Has Blunt Response On Facing Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Chicago Bears on Friday and there will be an old friend on the other sideline.

Former Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson has carved out a nice role for himself in the Bears' secondary after a rollercoaster start to the season. Gardner was traded to the Houston Texans before the season but played in just three games before going in a different direction. He had a cup of coffee on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad as well, but didn't stick. He landed with the Bears afterward and has been great.

The former Eagles star opened up

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) sacks New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson has played in four games -- including three starts -- and has one forced fumble, three sacks, 20 tackles, and four quarterback hits.

Gardner-Johnson will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Friday and was asked his thoughts on the matter.

"I got shipped off, so it didn’t last too good, didn't last too long, if that makes sense," Gardner-Johnson said in a video clip shared to social media by Marquee Sports Network. "Everybody wants me to come out of my body for this weekend, but to be honest with you, I'm ready to play football. The past is the past. That Super Bowl championship was last season. Time to move on."

Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 and 2024 seasons with the Eagles and was a big piece for the Super Bowl LIX-winning team.

Earlier in the week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Gardner-Johnson to the media and talked about how he misses him.

"I love CJ," Sirianni said. "We've had some great times together. Been to one Super Bowl together, won another one together. I always love the emotion that he played with and how he went about his business. And so, yeah, I miss him and he's playing good football."

With Andrew Mukuba hurt right now, Gardner-Johnson actually would fit this defense well. But he'll be on the opposite sideline on Friday.

