Eagles Getting Closer To Full-Strength For Packers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the field for a real game on Monday night does the first time in Oct. 26th.
The Eagles won't look exactly like they did in that Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, as well. Philadelphia already is in a better place on paper before the Monday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
First and foremost, AJ Brown is expected to return to the lineup after missing the Giants game. Any time you can get a superstar back into the mix, it is positive. When the Eagles took down the Giants before the bye week, some questioned whether the offense is better without Brown in it. The running game erupted and the Eagles scored 38 points against New York. The answer is no, though.
Before Brown went down, the passing offense was finally fully clicking. In the final two games before Brown hurt his hamstring, he tallied 201 receiving yards, 10 catches, and two touchdowns. In those two games, Jalen Hurts threw for 609 total yards and four touchdowns. The running game carried the offense without Brown and Hurts dipped down to 179 passing yards, although he did have four touchdowns.
The Eagles are getting even better
The return of Brown makes the offense more explosive over the top. A three-headed pass-catching attack led by Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert is tough to stop. That is especially the case with Saquon Barkley coming out of the backfield. He got good news this week as well and is fine after exiting the Giants game with a groin injury.
The Eagles won't have starting center Cam Jurgens or newly-acquired corner Jaire Alexander in the mix on Monday night, but overall, this team should be better than it was before it entered the bye. Plus, imagine how this team will look when these guys are in the mix as well?
With Michael Carter II and Jaelan Phillips coming over ahead of the trade deadline and seemingly ready to roll, plus the returns of Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham, this team is loaded on paper right now for a stretch run.
If the Eagles can stay healthy the rest of the way, it's hard to see another team taking the top spot in the NFC from Philadelphia.
