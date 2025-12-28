Dallas Goedert Sets Record As Eagles Grab 13-0 Halftime Lead Vs. Bills

Jaelan Phillips forced a Josh Allen fumble. Jihaad Campbell recovered it 33 yards away from the line of scrimmage. Seven plays later, Dallas Goedert was dancing in the end zone with a record-setting 11 touchdown catch of the season.

And the defense should not be overlooked. It got sacks from Jaelan Phillips, which forced a fumble, Jalyx Hunt, which gave him 5.5 this season to take over the team lead, and Jalen Carter.

It held the Bills scoreless in the first half, helping the Eagles take a 13-0 lead after two quarters of Sunday’s game in Buffalo. The game could be a Super Bowl preview, with both teams already having clinched playoff spots. The Eagles (10-5) are the champions of the NFC East for a second straight year, and the Bills (11-4) are still fighting the Patriots to win the AFC East with one week left in the regular season.

Goedert’s 11th TD came from the 1-yard line. That pushed him past Pete Retzlaff for the most touchdowns in franchise history for a tight end. Retzlaff had 10 in 1965.

The defensive play that set up the score was made by Phillips, who had his second sack with the Eagles and first since his Eagles debut in Green Bay on Nov. 10. The sack forced a fumble from Bills QB Allen, that Campbell needed to win a footrace with Buffalo guard O’Cyrus Torrence to fall on it then control in slipper conditions due to a driving rain. The Bills had reached the Eagles’ 22 after a 50-yard catch from Brandin Cooks before Phillips’ sack.

Offensively, the Eagles opened some eyes on their first possession by throwing three straight passes in the rain against the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense. They didn’t try to run the ball once on that three-and-out despite a Bills defense that was ranked 30th in the league.

Eventually, they got around to it. Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 51 yards. As a team, the Eagles ended the half with 59 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

The Bills’ running game averages 158 yards, which is best in the league. They finished the half with 55 yards on the ground.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 14-of-21 passes for 115 yards, including the 1-yard TD to Goedert. He picked up back-to-back third-and-longs on a drive that ended with a 47-yard field from Jake Elliott and 10-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the second quarter.

Hurts’ first came on third-and-10, when Hurts scrambled to keep a play alive then found Brown on the right sideline, threading a pass through a tight window.

The next one came on third-and-12 when he took off running. It looked like he was belted out of bounds, but no flag was thrown. There was no replay shown. Buffalo, however, was called for holding to give the Eagles an automatic first down.

A.J. Brown went over 1,000 yards with 68 in the first half. It's the fourth straight season over 1,000, which is a franchise record. He is currently one of four NFL players with 1,000+ receiving yards every year since 2022, joining Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown

DeVonta Smith needed 69 yards to top 1,000. He and Brown both went over 1,000 in 2022 to become the first duo to accomplish that in team history. Smith had two receptions for 25 yards. Elliott added a 28-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the half.

