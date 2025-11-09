New Report Shows Eagles Are Living Rent-Free In Jerry Jones' Mind
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and will see an old division rival in his new threads for the first time.
Micah Parsons spent the first four seasons of his career as a member of the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Eagles twice per year. He was a thorn in the Eagles' side and when it was out there that he was available for the taking, reports surfaced that Philadelphia wanted to try to bring him to town.
The Cowboys didn't want to do business with the Eagles, though. But, that's not all. ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped some news on Sunday that when the Packers traded for Parsons, Dallas included a "poison pill" in the deal to block a potential deal to the Eagles in the future.
"Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons will line up Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles," Schefter said. "The Dallas Cowboys went out of their way over the summer to ensure Parsons would not play for the division-rival Eagles -- at least not anytime soon. Unbeknownst to everyone except the few who crafted the August blockbuster trade that sent Parsons from Dallas to Green Bay was a 'poison pill' condition that, according to sources involved with the deal, prevents the two-time All-Pro from playing for Philadelphia in the immediate future.
The Eagles are on the minds of the Cowboys' front office
"The previously unreported condition states that if the Packers decide to trade Parsons to a team in the NFC East -- the Eagles tried to trade for him in the summer before being rebuffed -- then Green Bay would owe Dallas its 2028 first-round draft pick, sources involved in the trade told ESPN."
It certainly sounds like Howie Roseman and the Eagles are living rent free in the minds of the Cowboys' front office.
Philadelphia is bold.
Trying to trade for a game-changing talent, like Parsons, in general, is aggressive. The fact that the Eagles went out and called one of their biggest rivals for his even more bold. The inclusion of this clause is at least a sign that the Cowboys had some sort of fear about what Roseman could do with Parsons out the door.
