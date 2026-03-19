Eagles Have New Running Back in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly had a busy day on Thursday.

First and foremost, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran tight end Stone Smartt. That's not all, though. Shortly afterward, the Eagles announced that they agreed to terms on a deal with veteran running back Dameon Pierce as well.

"The Eagles and running back Dameon Pierce have agreed to terms on a one-year contract," the Eagles announced. "Pierce was a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Florida in 2022. He played his first three and a half seasons there before finishing the 2025 campaign with Kansas City.

The Eagles agreed to terms with Dameon Pierce

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Pierce had his most productive season as a rookie, rushing for 939 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He also added 30 receptions for 165 yards and a score. Pierce ran for 416 yards in 2023 and 293 yards in 2024. He set a career high with 176 rushing yards in Week 18 against the Titans during the 2024 season. Pierce appeared in five games last year (four with the Texans and one with the Chiefs)."

The Eagles' running back room was already deep with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley and Carson Steele. Adding Pierece just adds even more firepower. The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick was great as a rookie with the Houston Texans back in 2022. He logged 939 yards on 220 carries in just 13 games, but his role in the NFL has not reached the same level since. In 2023, he had 145 carries. In 2024, he had 40 carries. In 2025, he had 14 total carries with the Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Eagles running back AJ Dillon agreed to terms on a deal in free agency with the Carolina Panthers this week. With Pierce coming to town, he seemingly is at least going to have a chance to compette for the No. 3 running back spot.

The Eagles actually tried to land Pierce back in November, but he ended up in Kansas City instead. Now, he's coming to Philadelphia.