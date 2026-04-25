The Eagles Will Have The Perfect Day 3 Of The NFL Draft If They Address This Position

This NFL Draft has been a successful one for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The WR2 position was addressed with Makai Lemon in Round 1. There's a TE2 selected in Round 2 with Eli Stowers, along with the successor to Dallas Goedert. Markel Bell is a long-term project in Round 3 and a potential successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Let's not forget the best move of the draft -- trading for veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.

The Eagles could just call it a draft right now. They've had a successful first two days, enough work to become a Super Bowl contender again.

"I think with what we’ve done and the players that we’ve added, overall, we’ll get through those couple hours," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Friday night. "Be excited about the guys we have and the opportunities that we have to add players."

There are still three picks to be made, and the Eagles will embrace them -- when they eventially pick. The Eagles have three picks remaining, but not until late in the fifth round (No. 178). They also have a pick in the sixth round (No. 198) and a pick in the seventh (No. 244)

The busy work has been done. The Eagles still have to add talent to this position.

Guard

The Eagles don't have a lot of depth at guard right now. Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce are intriguing prospects that were rookies last year and may turn into fine football players. Do the Eagles really want to go into the season with two players that never played a regular season NFL snap -- and both were developmental pieces last year?

The fifth or sixth round could be a good spot to find a guard going forward, at least for depth at the position. They need to add more talent there going forward, whether in this draft or a veteran free agent after the draft.

Running back

This position is pretty solid behind Saquon Barkley, but running back can always use an upgrade. Tank Bigsby will be a free agent after this season and Will Shipley faces a crucial third year in the league (was a former fourth-round pick).

Dameon Pierce could compete for a roster spot, but it may be best for the Eagles to bring in some competition. They also could use a young back to develop in case Barkley has a year or two left in an Eagles uniform.

There's some talent to be had on Day 3 at running back. The Eagles would be wise to take a flyer on them.

Safety

Could the Eagles add some depth here? Yes, but it's not the biggest need.

Getting a starting safety in this draft seemed to pass the Eagles by on Day 2, as they took care of getting a premium pass rusher and potential long-term successor to Lane Johnson. That was the correct call.

The Eagles could go into the season with Marcus Epps starting opposite Andrew Mukuba if need be. They can also add a potential starter after the draft.

Depth at safety may be the move behind Epps and Michael Carter. Just remember, Reed Blankenship was an undrafted free agent -- so the Eagles could go that route to find a starting safety.