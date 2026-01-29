Eagles Hiring of New OC Sean Mannion Explained

After a long search, the Philadelphia Eagles have found their next offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia was linked to a handful of candidates throughout the process. The team hosted in-person interviews with Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson. The decision reportedly has been made and the team is turning to Mannion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Sources: Eagles are hiring Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator. Mannion interviewed twice for the Eagles OC job and now will be moving on from Green Bay," Schefter wrote. "Sean Mannion is just 33 years old and was an active player as recently as 2023 with the Vikings and Seahawks. Now, he’s the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles."

While Mannion may not be as well-known among fans across the league, like Brian Daboll or Mike McDaniel, this is a good move for the franchise.

Breaking down Eagles' hiring of Sean Mannion

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mannion is young. He's just 33 years old and was a quarterback in the National Football League for years. He spent time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. He made the jump to the coaching ranks shortly after hanging up his cleats and joined the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant in 2024. In 2025, he was the team's quarterbacks coach and now he's making the jump to offensive coordinator.

Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com shared an intriguing story on X from Marques Eversoll of The Fan 107.5 in Green Bay that will excite the fanbase.

“He’s a fast riser," Eversoll shared to DiBona. "The story behind him is that Matt LaFleur coached Mannion with the Rams. After the 2023 season, the Bears wanted to interview Mannion for a coaching job. So Mannion set up a call with LaFleur and asked if he could ‘hear his pitch’ to prepare him for the interview. LaFleur was so impressed with his presentation that he basically hijacked him.

"Mannion interviewed with the Bears, then came to Green Bay and LaFleur hired him on the spot. I think most Packer fans would prefer Mannion as offensive coordinator over Adam Stenavich, for whatever that’s worth.”

Philadelphia is getting a guy who has plenty of fans in Green Bay. He may not be a big-name candidate at this point, but he's someone with plenty of playing experience and a red-hot name in the coaching cycle.

The Eagles went into the cycle needing to do something different. Picking Mannion is injecting youth and new ideas into an offense that needs it. It's a good move by Philadelphia on paper.

More NFL: Eagles Urged to Reunite With Super Bowl LII Champ