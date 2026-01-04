PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are still in play for the second seed, though their backups are locked in a struggle against the Washington Commanders. Needing a win, coupled with a Bears loss to the Lions, the Eagles are losing 10-7 to the visiting Commanders. Meanwhile, Chicago was losing at home, 13-0, at halftime to Detroit.

Here are some first-half observations:

-Said it before – Jalyx Hunt is a Pro Bowler in the making. The outside linebacker made his third interception of the season, with a nice diving grab of a low pass by Josh Johnson to give the Eagles the ball at the Commanders’ 22. He also has a team-high 6.5 sacks.

The Eagles would’ve had a first-and-goal on a catch by Darius Cooper, but the rookie receiver was called for taunting after the catch to bring the Eagles back to the 20. On third down from there, Jeremy Eaves intercepted Tanner McKee.

-The Eagles will need to address their offensive line this offseason. Too many times backup quarterback McKee was under early duress when he dropped back to pass.

Matt Pryor, filling in at right tackle with Fred Johnson moving over to the left side, was beaten early for a seven-yard sack. The depth at tackle just isn’t there. Maybe Alabama OT Kaydn Proctor, a 6-7, 365-pound specimen could fit the bill.

Another Touchdown For An Eagles Tight End

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

-As much as offensive line help makes sense, so does help at cornerback. Jakorian Bennett got a start and committed a holding penalty and a costly pass interference in the end zone to give the Commanders the ball at the 1-yard line. A rushing touchdown from there to even the score at 7 with 9:03 to play in the second quarter.

It has to be a priority to find someone opposite Pro Bowler Quinyon Mitchell and allow Cooper DeJean to stay in the slot permanently, which is where defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would prefer he be. Maybe somebody like Tennessee corner Colton Hood make sense in the draft.

-Linebacker Jihaad Campbell needs to be able to finish with a sack after he was untouched on a blitz. Josh Johnson, who is 39, somehow eluded the 21-year-old Campbell turning a big loss into a 3-yard gain and third-and-five.

-Did anyone expect DeVonta Smith to have more receiving yards than A.J. Brown when the season began? Well, it happened. Smith got to play in Week 18 while Brown took a seat because the Eagles wanted to get Smith over 1,000. He had 52 yards and ended with 1,008 yards. Brown had 1,003.

-Grant Calcaterra’s 15-yard touchdown catch from McKee was his first of the year, but it was further validation of how much offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo values tight ends in the red zone. Dallas Goedert, who didn’t play, had 11. It was Calcaterra’s first of the season. Twelve TDs is a lot and makes you wonder if the Eagles could spend a first-round pick on one, maybe someone like Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq.

