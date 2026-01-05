PHILADELPHIA – Rest was more important to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni than potentially getting the two seed. The decision to rest most of his starters backfired, especially the secondary reserves.

The result was a 24-17 loss to the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Bears also lost at home, 19-16 to the Lions, an outcome that would’ve made the Eagles the two seed had they beaten the Commanders. The Eagles better hope the rest pays off now.

They will be the three-seed and open the playoffs next weekend against the sixth-seed San Francisco 49ers, who had two advance scouts in attendance for Sunday’s game.

The Eagles (11-6) were the two seed last year when they won the Super Bowl in New Orleans. It was a path that began with a wildcard win over the Green Bay Packers. Had the Eagles beaten Washington, they would have hosted the seventh-seeded Packers.

The symmetry wasn’t meant to be, though.

The only offensive starters to see time were right guard Tyler Steen and receiver DeVonta Smith, who only played so he could reach 1,000 receiving yards. Needing just 44 yards to do it, he accomplished it on the final play of the first quarter when he made his third catch. He took a seat with 52 yards to top 1,000 for the third time in his five-year career.

He ended his season with 1,008 yards, which was more than the 1,003 yards A.J. Brown had.

Commanders Win Leaves Eagles 3-3 In NFC East

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While the offense struggled with backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who threw an interception at the goal line a few plays after Jalyx Hunt’s third interception of the season gave them the ball at the Commanders’ 20, he finished 21-for-40 with 241 yards and a passer rating of 68.9.

Playing behind an offensive line with mostly reserves, he was under duress on many of his drop-backs and was sacked four times.

But it was the backup secondary players who had a big hand in losing this game. The Eagles had three pass interferences called on them in the end zone. The Commanders scored on both.

Two of the calls were on Jakorian Bennett. The first led to a 1-yard touchdown by the Commanders that made the score 7-7 midway through the second quarter. Washington would go on to take a 10-7 lead into the half.

The Eagles took a 14-10 lead on a 2-yard run by Tank Bigsby after Hunt’s fumble recovery in the third quarter.

Again, the secondary couldn’t make it hold up.

Bennett’s second PI came a play after rookie Mac McWilliams was flagged for PI against Deebo Samuel in the end zone. The Commanders were called for a false start to back them up to the six, but Bennett’s PI gave them the ball at the 1 again with a fresh set of downs.

The Commanders got a third-down TD throw from Josh Johnson to John Bates. The score made it 17-17 with 9:35 to play.

The Commanders took the 24-17 lead on a TD run from Johnson with 2:32 to play, assuring the Eagles the three seed. Despite winning the NFC East for a second straight year, the Eagles went just 3-3 in a division where the other three teams ended the year below .500.

The Eagles’ secondary was burned by 39-year-old Johnson, who ran for 45 yards and threw for 131. In addition to Bennett’s two PIs, McWilliams’ one, and Kelee Ringo pitched in with a PI and a hold. Additionally, Bennett had a holding penalty.

The Eagles were called for nine penalties totaling 123 yards. Washington, which finished 5-12, had four penalties for 19 yards.

The loss was potentially costly because the Eagles lost backup left guard Brett Toth, who was evaluated for a concussion, and backup tight end Grant Calcaterra, who appeared to be tackled with an illegal hip-drop and suffered an ankle and knee injury on the play. Down judge Patrick Holt didn’t throw a flag, though it appeared to be a textbook hip-drop tackle.

