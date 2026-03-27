Eagles Interest In Max Iheanachor Could Grow After Arizona State's Pro Day

Kadyn Proctor impressed during his pro day at the University of Alabama earlier in the week. Now, it's Max Iheanachor’s turn to try to do the same thing as the attention of NFL scouts turns to Arizona State’s pro day on Friday.

There are other Pro Days as well on Friday, but Arizona State is a big one, especially, perhaps, for the Eagles, who aren’t making any secret about their desire to land an offensive lineman - and probably a tackle - in the first round, when the draft begins on April 23.

They met with Iheanachor at the NFL Scouting Combine, though a top-30 visit has not been scheduled, yet. Already, the Eagles have scheduled top-30 visits with two offensive tackles – Memphis’s Travis Burke and Miami’s Markell Bell – and Penn State guard Vega Ione.

Iheanachor is a latecomer to the game. He was born in Nigeria and came to the U.S. with his parents, two sisters, and brother when he was 13. The tackle didn’t begin playing football until enrolling at East Los Angeles College in 2021. Until then, he was a power forward on the high school basketball team and a soccer player in Nigeria. He is No. 31 on Daniel Jeremiah’s list of top 50 prospects.

“Strong performances against Texas Tech’s rush duo last season and at the Senior Bowl suggest Iheanachor might be more game-ready than I previously anticipated,” Jeremiah said. “In a year light on high-end tackles, Iheanachor’s measurables, athleticism and upside could push him up the board.”

Max Iheanachor Has Familiar Story

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His story is somewhat similar to that of Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who grew up a rugby player in Australia, and did not play the sport until attending a Los Angeles tryout for the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and becoming a seventh-round pick in 2018.

Iheanachor developed so rapidly in junior college that he enrolled at Arzona State in 2023. His game has gotten progressively better ever since. He still has room for development and is a reason he is being discussed as a first-round draft pick. Being an athletic 6-6, 320-pound man helps, too.

Despite the buzz surrounding his quick ascension, Iheanachor is trying to remain grounded.

“I try not think too much of it,” he said last month at the Combine. “Just control it, you know. Those are the outside noise. You stay in the present.”

Other pro days and possible prospects the Eagles may look at:

ARIZONA STATE

Jordyn Tyson. He is one of the more polarizing players in the draft, per Jeremiah. He could be there at 23, tempting the Eagles or long gone by then. At 6-2, 203 pounds who NFL Media has compared him to Terry McLaurin. Jeremiah has him ranked No. 21 on his prospect list, behind fellow receivers Carnell Tate (6), Makai Lemon (11), and Omar Cooper (18).

Keith Abney. At 5-10, 187, the cornerback has the ability to play the boundary or in the slot, the kind of versatility that could interest the Eagles. On AFC regional scout told NFL Media: “He’s trusted and well-respected in (Arizona State’s) building. Very competitive and very smart.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Brenen Thompson. Despite being on the smaller side at 5-9, 164, which has forced him to deal with some injury issues, he is one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.26 at the Combine.

-Other teams holding pro days on Friday include Florida State, Maryland, and Houston.