Eagles' Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean Predicted to Team Up in AFC

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense very well could take a hit this offseason just like it did last offseason.

At this point last year, the discussion around the Eagles centered around the Super Bowl and the guys heading to free agency afterward. Last year, it was Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton heading to the open market. The Eagles ended up giving Baun an extension and the other three left.

This offseason, Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and and Reed Blankenship are prominent defensive players heading to the open market, among others. Keeping all three would be great. But with big expenses coming in the near future, like a potential Jalen Carter extension, it may not be realistic. Phillips solved the pass rush problem ahead of the trade deadline, Dean was a wrecking ball at linebacker, and Blankenship has been a dependable safety for the franchise.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles shared a list ranking the top 50 pending free agents in football. Phillips came in at No. 4 and Dean came in at No. 33. Pereles also predicted that both will land with the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles have a few pending free agents

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"No. 4. EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Titans," Pereles wrote. "Tennessee has the most effective cap space in the NFL, and they use that to their advantage here to bring in an impressive edge rusher. Phillips only had five sacks in 2025, but he was tied for ninth league-wide in pressures and had an impressive 18.8% pressure rate. Other suitors: Commanders, Chargers, Eagles. ...

"No. 33. LB Nakobe Dean: Titans," Pereles continued. "Saleh will want a strong presence in the middle of his defense, and putting Dean behind a front of Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Phillips (projected) would be a great way to unleash him as a blitzer. Other suitors: Bills, Panthers, Vikings."

The Titans have the most cap space in football at just over $93 million, per Over The Cap. They also have a new defensive-minded head coach in Robert Saleh after going 3-14 in 2025. Losing either would be tough. Losing both would be brutal, especially to a team clearly not at the same level as Philadelphia right now.

More NFL: Eagles-AJ Brown Rumors Once Again Point to Patriots