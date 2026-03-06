Eagles-AJ Brown Saga Answer Likely 'Coming Soon'

Things are really moving across the National Football League right now and yet this is the calm before the storm.

Since the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine wrapped up, there have been moves getting done across the league seemingly each day. On Thursday, the big deal of the day was wide receiver DJ Moore being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills. But that's not all. There were contracts getting restructured all across the league as teams prepare for the new league year kicking off next week.

Of course, there were more rumors around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown as well. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens are the two "most likely potential partners" if the Eagles trade the star. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took it a step further and said that it "certainly seems" like Brown will be playing for the Eagles or Patriots in 2026 with an answer "likely coming soon."

What will Philadelphia do?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"This one obviously has significant, significant ramifications," Rapoport said of DJ Moore getting traded to the Buffalo Bills. "The Bills were one of the teams in it for AJ Brown. They are now out. So this certainly seems like it's going to be the Patriots or the Eagles for AJ Brown with an answer likely coming soon."

Free agency kicks off on Monday, March 9. For the Eagles, it would be for the best to at least have some sort of solution beforehand. With Brown, there are significant cap implications before June 1 vs. after June 1. That also complicates the matter. But this is a topic that has been lingering since the 2025 season came to an end.

One thing that is important to note is that during combine week, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman noted that when planning for 2026, new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has Brown as a "huge part" of his vision, while speaking to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

"When we talk about getting back to a Super Bowl and winning a championship, that's really a great credit to the amount of players we have who can play at an incredibly high level," Roseman said. "AJ is one of those guys. AJ is a great player.

"When we talk to Sean [Mannion] and talk to him about his system, his vision for AJ is a huge part of that. We got to get better, and you don't get better by just sacrificing great players. We look forward to improving and adding on."

That doesn't guarantee that Brown will be sticking around, but until a deal gets done, it should still be viewed as more likely than not that he will stay.