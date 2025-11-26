Exactly What This Eagles Offense Is Remains A Mystery In Week 13

PHILADELPHIA – See Saquon Run. That was the Eagles’ identity last year.

It didn’t matter that the passing game finished 29th in the league, never really getting on track – except in the Super Bowl, when Jalen Hurts punished the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl MVP after the Kansas City Chiefs took Barkley out of the equation.

Are they a running team again? Certainly not, though they would like to be.

Are they a passing team? Maybe. They are up to 23rd in the league, averaging 193 yards per game.

They are into Week 13 and lining up against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, yet they don't know who they are, which makes them a mish mash of identities. A Sybil, of sorts.

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked on Monday about finding something the offense can "hang its hat on." Quarterback Jalen Hurts said on Tuesday evening that finding an identity is important, but not more important than finding a way to win, regardless of identity.

Finding An Identity Still An Issue

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“(It) is important to go into a game, find a flow, have an identity,” said Hurts, “but from a bigger point of view, nothing takes precedence over finding ways to win. And so that’s the most important thing. And we’ve been able to win games in different ways. We just gotta settle into an identity.

“That’s more important. Settling into an identity, commit to it, and then we fine-tune those things knowing that there’s going to be some ups, there’s going to be some downs. But we’re all confident in what we’re doing, and we’re all confident in the direction that we’re going in, and the structure that’s in place to do that. And then we got out there and play.”

Hurts doesn’t care what that identity is.

“The identity needs to be something everybody is in alignment in, so it’s not a matter of how it looks,” he said. “I don’t care how it looks, I don’t care who does it, I’d just like for it to get done. I remember getting a question about the pass game taking a step after a loss, but it’s like, who cares? We didn’t win. So, nothing takes precedent over finding ways to win. That’s what really matter.”

The passing game did look good in the loss to the Cowboys, with Hurts completing 69 percent of his passes for 289 yards. Throwing the ball 39 times, like he did in Dallas, isn’t typically the recipe for success for this team.

“I look at that last game, and it’s a game where there were a lot of things that we can control, but we didn’t,” he said. “It needs to be eliminated, and there’s a push to do so. Gotta keep pushing, gotta keep pushing.”

More NFL: Plan Is For Eagles Safety To Play, And More From Eagles Injury Report