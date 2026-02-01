More Offensive Coaching Changes Coming For The Eagles?

PHILADELPHIA - More changes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coaching staff are expected after the team hired former Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to be the new offensive coordinator and play-caller.

The Mannion hire was quickly supplemented by the addition of ex-Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard as the passing game coordinator.

Presumably, that leaves former OC Kevin Patullo, who is technically still with the organization, out of the mix, along with passing game coordinator Parks Frazier, barring any juggling of roles.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Mannion met with the position coaches on Friday and is huddling with head coach Nick Sirianni regarding what the final product on the offensive side will look like.

The most notable decisions will involve veteran coaches who have had tremendous success under a host of OCs during the Sirianni era, including offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland, assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, and tight ends coach Jason Michael.

Also involved would be quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler, who has just arrived for the 2025 season, and some of the support staff like assistant OL coach Greg Austin, offensive assistant Montgomery VanGorder, and offensive quality control coach Eric Dickerson.

More Change

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni at a chilly and overcast Eagles practice on Nov. 19, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The last time the Eagles went outside the organization for an OC was Kellen Moore in 2024, and he brought with him his long-time right-hand man, Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach, and Kyle Valero as an offensive assistant.

When Moore got the head-coaching job in New Orleans after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win he took both to the Saints with him, making Nussmeier the OC and Valero the assistant wide receivers coach. Moore also brought T.J. Paganetti, who had been a running game specialist/assistant OL coach in Philadelphia, to the Bayou as the Saints’ run game coordinator.

With five years of experience as an OC before he arrived in Philadelphia, Moore likely had a far deeper coaching rolodex than Mannion, who was still playing in the NFL as late as 2023 and only has two years of coaching experience, none at the coordinator level.

That doesn’t mean Mannion could not have developed roots with current coaches during his nearly decade-long playing career, but his range of contacts is likely not deep so Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman will be paramount in the discussions.

Some of the younger Packers assistants Mannion was working with who could be in line for promotions in their careers are assistant OL coach Eddie Gordon, offensive assistant Jeremiah Kolone, and quality control coach Rob Grosso.

