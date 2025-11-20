Eagles' Kevin Patullo Could Be One-And-Done As OC
The Philadelphia Eagles have churned through offensive coordinators over the years.
Nick Sirianni took over as the head coach of the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season and is on his fourth offensive coordinator since then in Kevin Patullo. Before Patullo, Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, and Kellen Moore held the title. Right now, Shane Steichen is the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Moore left the team after Super Bowl LIX to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Now, it already seems like the same could happen with Patullo.
Will the Eagles need to find a new OC again?
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero got the ball rolling early with a column highlighting young candidates to know ahead of the 2026 NFL coaching cycle. Patullo popped up on his list.
"Eagles OC Kevin Patullo, 44: A former quarterback and receiver at USF, Patullo has held all kinds of titles -- offensive quality control, QB coach, WR coach, pass game coordinator, associate head coach -- and leadership roles since entering the league as a QC with the Chiefs in 2007," Pelissero wrote. "He has been on Nick Sirianni's staff since their days in Indianapolis and has been exposed to all parts of building the program, helping prepare him for whenever his opportunity comes. Now in his first year as OC, Patullo has faced scrutiny as the Eagles offense has scuffled to find its footing, in a market that can be as tough as any when things aren't going well.
"But the Eagles still rank in the top half of the league in scoring (23.4 points per game, 16th), thanks in part to an NFL-best 75 percent red-zone touchdown percentage, and they sit comfortably atop the NFC East at 8-2. Two of Sirianni's last three coordinators (Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore) landed head-coaching jobs. If the Eagles keep winning, it only makes sense that teams will at least consider making Patullo the third."
Despite all of the drama of the season, we are talking about an 8-2 football team that very well has a chance to repeat as champions this season. Patullo has been around the block with the Eagles before his promotion to offensive coordinator to replace Moore.
It's obviously very early, but this is a sign that the Eagles may have to go looking for yet another offensive coordinator after the season.
