Brandon Graham Gets Candid On Jalen Hurts, Eagles Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been shy about negative rumors around the franchise this week.
Before Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions, things got taken to another level as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that some in the building have "grown frustrated" with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Team insider Derrick Gunn sent a similar message after the Eagles beat the Lions.
Since then, though, there has been a lot of defense for Hurts. Both head coach Nick Sirianni, and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata came to his defense on Tuesday. That's not all, though. Brandon Graham also came to Hurts' defense and summed up the drama well on the "Anthony Gargano Show."
Brandon Graham defended Jalen Hurts
"How I view it is heavy is the head that holds the crown," Graham said. "And that's how I look at it. Somebody wants somebody to blame. Of course, Jalen is going to get the blame. Nick Sirianni is going to get the blame. But, they embrace that. That's what I can respect about Jalen. Jalen embraces that. It's tough to hear when people hide behind those little private sources.
"It's like just come on out and say it. Or, go talk about it. All it is, is a distraction. Don't get involved with all of the talk because that's what they're supposed to do. They're supposed to talk. They are supposed to talk about our performances in a good way and in a bad way. If we have a bad day, it's okay. But, what are we doing to help our team and I hate to hear private talks going on. But, it's always going to be that."
Clearly, something must've been said behind the scenes that triggered these reports. But, public comments like these really throw cold water on the idea.
Sure, there could be people behind the scenes frustrated with Hurts, but he's the engine that moves this offense. Philadelphia is 8-2 and has 16 passing touchdowns to just one interception. He also has six rushing touchdowns. The vast majority of teams around the league would be happy to get a guy like that on their side.
