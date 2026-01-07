Eagles OC Kevin Patullo’s Future Drawing League Attention

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job has been a revolving door over the last few years. Could it spin again this upcoming offseason?

There are plenty of teams around the league getting a start on their offseason planning right now because they are out of the playoffs. Coaches have been fired and reported interviews have already started popping up. The most surprising move since the regular season wrapped up was the Baltimore Ravens' firing of John Harbaugh and this is just the beginning.

When it comes to the Eagles, they're preparing for a playoff game, not thinking about the offseason yet. But ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported an interesting nugget of information on Wednesday and noted that some around the league are wondering if offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo will get a second season running the offense. Also, Fowler noted that Christian Parker and Clint Hurtt could be involved as teams look for new coordinators.

Will Kevin Patullo return?

"It has been a tough year for NFC East coordinators. Washington, Dallas and New York fired four of them combined," Fowler wrote. "That places the spotlight on Philadelphia and how it approaches its offensive coordinator position. Some around the league are wondering about the future of Kevin Patullo because of the offense's struggles. Patullo has clout in Philadelphia because of his strong relationships with key players and a long-standing position as a Nick Sirianni confidant.

"The offensive line's quality of play has certainly not been the same as last year's, which is bad timing for Patullo. The offense ranks 24th in yards per game, which is tough considering the overall talent of the group. Additionally, defensive backs coach Christian Parker should be in the mix on the coordinator carousel. Teams are intrigued by him. And defensive line coach Clint Hurtt has coordinator experience and has helped in developing DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, which could lead to opportunities elsewhere."

The information that stands out here of course revolves around Patullo. He has been in the spotlight all season with questions hanging over the Eagles' offense. Nick Sirianni has stood by Patullo every step of the way, though.

Since Sirianni took over as the team's head coach, the team has had four different offensive coordinators in five seasons (Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, Kellen Moore, and Patullo). Steichen is the only one who has been in the role for more than one season. The Eagles have dealt with changes over and over again, so it's a fair idea that some around the league are talking. But the team arguably shouldn't change him out yet. There have been some flashes, especially with the recent usage of AJ Brown. Another year in the system would be good for continuity's sake, unless a no-brainer replacement emerges.

