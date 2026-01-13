Eagles Need To Make Decisions On All Three Levels Of The Defense

PHILADELPHIA - Almost all the discussion around the Eagles’ inability to make another significant postseason run has been about the underachieving offense.

And that’s understandable considering how much Vic Fangio’s defense improved throughout the season. However, that doesn’t mean that the Eagles don’t have boxes to check for a young, ascending unit.

In free agency, Philadelphia needs to make an impactful decision on each level of the defense.

The easiest should be midseason trade pickup Jaelan Phillips, who fit like a glove on the edge in his reunion with Fangio.

The only obstacle with Phillips is money and just how much others might be willing to pay a 26-year-old pass rusher who has it all.

“I have a family now, a kid on the way, so you think about that,” Phillips admitted. “But, I want to be on a competitive team and an environment where I love the guys I’m around and love the organization that I play for.

“I feel that here. So, we’ll see.”

Phillips’ length, speed, physicality and high football IQ are tailor-made for what Fangio wants in an overhang player. More so, Phillips has played his best football in Fangio’s schemes, first in Miami and now in Philadelphia.

Re-signing Phillips makes too much sense not to get it done and the only way it gets derailed is if the Eagles aren’t in the same ballpark with the other financial feelers Phillips might get.

Can The Eagles Bring Back Nakobe Dean?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Things get trickier at the second level, where veteran leader Nakobe Dean is likely going to be playing elsewhere in 2026, not because of poor play or the idea that the Eagles wouldn’t want to keep a model teammate.

“Of course I’d love to be back,” Dean said. “I think everybody knows I want to be in Philly. I don’t want to go anywhere.”

With Zach Baun entrenched off the ball and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell showing he’s the long-term answer as a rookie, a third top-tier LB becomes a luxury.

The only thing that could potentially change that is other teams low-balling Dean due to his injury history turning his market into the one-year, prove-it variety.

Even that could delay Campbell’s development by another year and that’s a path the Eagles probably don’t want to take.

GM Howie Roseman expressed appreciation for Dean’s dedication and hard work to get back to a high level after a torn patellar tendon.

“My impact has not gone unnoticed and he just expressed appreciation of me,” Dean said when asked about Roseman’s messaging.

On the back end is Reed Blankenship, who is a pride point for the organization as a player who developed from a lightly-regarded undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State into the leader of the secondary on a Super Bowl-winning defense.

From a film standpoint, Blankenship took a step back this season, grading out as No. 96 of the 98 safeties in the league who played enough to be ranked, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite that, Fangio has repeatedly praised Blankenship for his impact on one of the game’s best defenses.

Blankenship wasn’t around on cleanout day but his good friend and All-Pro slot corner Cooper DeJean was asked about a future without one of the NFL’s better traffic cops.

“It’s crossed my mind a couple times — especially after the game last night — but it’s a business, obviously,” DeJean said. “I want Reed back here. I’m sure all these guys in the locker room want him back here, but it’s a business. He’s got to do what’s best for him.

“But I sure hope it’s here.”

