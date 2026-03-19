Eagles' Latest Signings Have A Special Teams Tint

PHILADELPHIA — Thursday felt like a Michael Clay day in South Philadelphia when the Eagles agreed to terms with two "offensive" players in the second wave of free agency: running back Dameon Pierce and tight end Stone Smartt.

However, the path to the 53-man roster for both will likely lead through special teams.

Pierce could factor in as a dynamic kickoff returner, while Smartt has flashed strong core special teams ability during his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

The Eagles confirmed the one-year deal with Pierce, who joins a backfield headlined by Saquon Barkley and also featuring the explosive Tank Bigsby and potential third-down back Will Shipley.

A league source confirmed the Smartt deal to Eagles On SI.

Pierce, 26, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2022.

The Florida product rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, adding another 165 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. He never matched that production moving forward, combining for just 709 yards and four touchdowns over his next two seasons.

Pierce's career-best rushing game came against the Eagles in Week 9 of his rookie season, when he ran for 139 yards on 27 carries in a 29-17 Philadelphia win en route to the team's Super Bowl LVII berth that year.

The Texans waived Pierce in November of last season before he finished the 2025 campaign on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Help For The Third Phase?

Eagles STC Michael Clay | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

Pierce did not return many kickoffs in Houston, but he exploded for a 98-yard touchdown and another 80-yard return over his first two seasons.

Last season, when returns became far more important due to significant rule changes, the Eagles used six different kickoff returners with middling results.

Shipley, though, was the main returner, averaging 26.8 yards per return on 29 attempts for 777 yards—solid numbers.

Conversely, Smartt is a proven commodity as a core special-teamer with the Chargers and Jets. Over his last three seasons—two in LA and last season with New York—the former Old Dominion standout played 151, 168, and 138 snaps on special teams, respectively.

He will join a TE room populated by three other players on one-year deals: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Johnny Mundt.

Smartt, 27, also snared seven receptions for 52 yards for the Jets last season, appearing in 15 games while playing 85 offensive snaps.

His career high in offensive snaps is 309 with the Chargers.

A former quarterback in college at Northern Arizona, Riverside City Community College, and Old Dominion, Smartt converted to wide receiver at the college level before ultimately moving to flex tight end due to his 6-foot-4, 226-pound frame.

Both players could help Clay, but the trick there is cracking the 53-man roster first. Shipley is more versatile than Pierce, while Smartt would likely have to make Howie Roseman keep four tight ends.