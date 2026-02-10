Eagles Linked to $20 Million Super Bowl LIX Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles have work to do with the offensive line this offseason.

That’s not something that has been the case for a bit, but Philadelphia’s offensive line took a beating in 2025. Reports have surfaced indicating that Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson are both up in the air for 2026. While this is the case, Johnson gave a bit of hope to the fanbase on Monday with a wild workout video shared to social media.

The Eagles also have already lost offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and replaced him with Chris Kuper, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Eagles should consider a reunion

"The Eagles are hiring Chris Kuper as their offensive line coach, sources tell The Insiders," Pelissero wrote. "Kuper spent the past four seasons in the same role in Minnesota, where he crossed paths with new Eagles OC Sean Mannion. Now, they’re teaming up in Philly."

It's already been an offseason of change for the offensive line, but the team will need to add more talent this offseason as well. With Dickerson up in the air, it would make sense to bring in another guard. Philadelphia could use another guard in general, but especially with Dickerson up in the air. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice floated a reunion with Mekhi Becton as an offseason option.

"After the 2024 NFL Draft came and went without the Eagles selecting an offensive lineman with a premium pick, Howie Roseman signed Becton, who'd had a rocky four-year career with the Jets," Kempski wrote. "He had exclusively played tackle with the Jets, but was willing to compete for the starting RG job in training camp, which he won over second-year pro Tyler Steen. Becton would go on to have a career-invigorating season. He was a bully in the run game, which wasn't surprising, but he was also effective in pass protection and he continued to improve on the interior as the season progressed. Here's a cut-up of his pancakes in 2024.

"The Eagles no doubt would have liked to have retained Becton, but they were already paying big money to Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens. Becton ended up getting good money from the Chargers, signing a two-year deal worth $20 million. Becton's lone season with the Chargers did not go to plan. He played poorly, and was even benched at halftime during a Week 11 loss to the Jaguars. Becton is still on the Chargers' roster, but it is expected that he soon won't be, according to, you know, logic, but also a report from Tony Pauline."

Pauline reported that the Chargers are expected to move on from Becton this offseason. If that happens, then it would make sense for the Eagles to bring him back. Becton is someone with immense talent, but hasn't really put it all together outside of Philadelphia. With Stoutland out the door, that does, at least, raise the question as to whether someone else could get that performance out of Becton. Regardless, if Becton does become available, a reunion should be considered.

He was great in Philadelphia. Becton started Super Bowl LIX and used his performance to cash in on the two-year, $20 million deal. Now, after a year away, the Eagles should try to bring him back.

