Eagles Get Hope With Wild Lane Johnson Workout Video

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line is completely up in the air right now early in the offseason.

Super Bowl Week led to a lot of rumors about Philadelphia. One person who was the subject of some of the noise is Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that there have been "rumblings" about the possibility of Johnson hanging up his cleats this offseason.

"[Jeff Stoutland] is at the point in his career where he didn't feel he should have to accept a reduction in responsibilities, and so he left," Graziano wrote. "Most people seem to think this is a massive loss for the Eagles, as Stoutland has been a constant amid coaching changes over the years and is credited with a lot of the Eagles' offensive successes during that time.

The Eagles fanbase got some hope

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"There are also rumblings about the possibility that 35-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson and 27-year-old left guard Landon Dickerson are both considering retirement this offseason. Dickerson played through a ton of injuries this past season, and there's some chatter that he might have had enough of putting his body through what it takes to get ready to play week in and week out. A lot of players go through these kinds of decisions every offseason, and it's possible Dickerson and/or Johnson are back in 2026."

Johnson hasn't announced any decision as of writing. But the Eagles fanbase did get a bit of hope on Monday with a video shared to social media of the Eagles star deadlifting an obscene amount of weight.

Lane Johnson back in the lab deadlifting 600 lbs 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQLpkoZ1NG — The Eagle Times (@_TheEagleTimes) February 9, 2026

Now, does this mean that Johnson is going to play in 2026? Not necessarily. But the fact that Johnson was able to lift that much weight after dealing with the foot injury that ended his season can at least be viewed as a good sign for where he is at physically right now. Does he mentally want to play one more season? Only time will tell. But this is a good sign for him physically, at least.

More NFL: Eagles Starter Reportedly Leaves Door Open to Joining Broncos