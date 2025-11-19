Eagles Linked To Odell Beckham Jr. With Suspension Lifted
The Philadelphia Eagles arguably should be the favorites to win the Super Bowl once again this season.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now is 8-2 on the season in first place in the NFC East. That's not all. The Eagles would have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if the season were to end today. Philadelphia has the tiebreaker over other NFC contenders as well right now, like the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, and the Green Bay Packers, to name a few.
When you have been as successful as the Eagles have and as aggressive as the front office has been, you're always going to see veteran players linked to the franchise looking to try to win a ring. It doesn't always make sense, though. For example, Bleacher Report's Julia Stumbaugh floated the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. after being officially reinstated from his six-game suspension.
The Eagles should avoid Odell Beckham Jr.
"Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles offense may have leaned in large part on Saquon Barkley's record-breaking 2024 season to win Super Bowl LIX, but the reigning champions might still look for more receiving depth after dealing with injuries to both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith last season," Stumbaugh wrote. "Beckham would have to compete for targets with Jahan Dotson should the Eagles acquire him to fill out the receiving room behind those two stars."
A few years ago, this would've made sense. Even before the 2024 season this idea could've had some legs. But, right now, not so much. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are obviously the team's top two receivers, but there's been chatter for weeks about how even they haven't gotten the ball enough. Dallas Goedert is the No. 3 pass-catcher and Jahan Dotson is having a better season than last year and clearly has Jalen Hurts' trust.
Saquon Barkley is a threat in the passing game as well. He has 28 catches this season in 10 games in comparison to 33 catches total last year in 16 games. All of this is to say the Eagles don't need another pass-catcher right now.
Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ. Someone should sign him, but that doesn't need to be Philadelphia.
