AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith Make More Eagles History

The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith anchoring this wide receiver room.

It's easy to forget that the Eagles were really looking for receivers before they struck gold with Smith and Brown. Smith joined the team ahead of the 2021 season and Brown joined the team before the 2022 season. Since they came to town, it hasn't really mattered who else was in the room because they're that good.

Even in a season where the passing offense got a lot of flak, Brown and Smith both topped 1,000 yards again. Brown finished the season with 1,003 receiving yards and Smith finished the season with 1,008 yards. The Eagles shared on X on Monday that they are the only receiver duo to top 1,000 yards in a season together and this wasn't even the first time. It was the third.

Eagles fans have it good right now

It would be four times if Smith played more than 13 games last season. Smith finished the 2024 season with 833 yards in 13 games played. That's on pace for 1,089 yards across 17 games played. Regardless, reaching this feat three times is impressive in itself.

The Eagles had a lot of negative noise around the team throughout the season, now the playoffs are here and things reset. The Eagles just need to win four games to become champions again. They have arguably more firepower than anyone.

There have been a lot of talented receivers who have come through the Eagles' roster, but fans are witnessing the golden era of Philadelphia football right now.

What these guys are doing is unprecedented. There were rumors earlier in the season about Brown in the trade market and fortunately the Eagles didn't cut ties with him. Seeing a stat like this really puts it into perspective how good Eagles fans have it right now. Try to take it in because the vast majority of teams around the league would love to be where Philadelphia is right now.

