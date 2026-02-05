Eagles Move Quickly To Bring In New Run Game Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach

The departure of offensive line/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland was only the beginning of the Eagles' offensive staff shakeup. It didn’t take long for them to find a new run game coordinator or a tight ends coach.

That person will be the same and that person is Ryan Mahaffey, who spent three years in the league as an undrafted free agent fullback from Northern Iowa. It’s a move made by new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who is flexing the autonomy he was given to make changes as he sees fit.

Bringing on Mahaffey means the end for Jason Michael, who spent five seasons as the Eagles’ tight end coach, helping develop Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and others at that position.

The move to hire Mahaffey was reported on Thursday, a day after Stoutland announced he wouldn’t return for a 14th season with the Eagles. More changes are expected at other assistant coach positions. Perhaps the end of the line is nearing for longtime holdovers Aaron Moorehead, who coaches the receivers, and Jamal Singleton, who works with the running backs.

It’s a group that’s been together for a long time, as Nick Sirianni alluded to on Jan. 15 at the end-of-season press conference he and general manager Howie Roseman held.

Nick Sirianni Addressed Potential Of Offensive Staff Shakeup

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the guys on that offensive staff,” said the head coach. “A lot of us have been together for five plus years, not just the five years here, but other places. Again, (we) have had a lot of success together. Obviously, we all have our fingerprints on the offense from last year, and not one of us - you name the player, you name the coach, we all have our fingerprints on it. Again, led by me.

“I love those guys and we'll see where that goes. That's the tough part of being a head coach sometimes when you have to make tough decisions like that. But we'll see where that goes. I love those guys.”

Roseman added that he likes how Sirianni can separate his feelings from loyalty to making decisions to make the team better. Some might argue that maybe he should have parted ways with buddy Kevin Patullo as the OC during the season, but that’s another story.

“He's shown that when we bring people in that he's open to doing whatever's best for this football team, and that all he cares about is winning,” said the GM. “…when he's brought in people, he's given them the flexibility to put their own spin on things.”

Mannion is doing just that. As for Mahaffey, who turned 38 in November, he spent the previous two seasons as the Packers’ receivers’ coach. In 2021, he left Northern Iowa, where he was the offensive coordinator, to be an offensive quality control coach with Green Bay. In 2022 and 2023, he was the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

