Eagles Moving On From Pro Bowler In Offseason Leads To Unexpected Midseason Retirement
There are just four players who were a member of both of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl teams.
Those four are offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Brandon Graham, kicker Jake Elliott, and long snapper Rick Lovato.
Graham retired this past offseason, but is back in the fold now. Another member of that crew is hanging up his cleats, though. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers quietly announced in the middle of all the trade deadline drama that Lovato -- who joined the Chargers after Philadelphia moved on this past offseason -- is was being placed on the reserve/retired list after 11 years in the NFL.
One of just four two-time Eagles Super Bowl champs is retiring
Lovato played in the first nine games of the season with the Charges, but will be remembered for his time as a member of the Eagles.
Lovato's first season in the NFL was back in 2015 as a member of the Green Bay Packers for two games. He had a cup of coffee with Washington in 2016 for two games before signing with the Eagles to replace the injured Jon Dorenbos. Lovato only played in three games with the Eagles in 2016, but would go on to be an integral piece for the franchise for years to come.
Lovato didn't miss a regular season game with Philadelphia from the beginning of the 2017 season, through the end of the 2024 campaign. He played in 135 regular season games as a member of the Eagles across nine seasons. Lovato was a Pro Bowler one in 2019 and was a part of both of the Super Bowl wins in franchise history.
Philadelphia moved on from Lovato this past offseason and currently has Cal Adomitis as the team's long snapper. Charley Hughlett played in four games as well, but was placed on the Injured Reserve.
There are just four players who can say that they were on the only two Super Bowl teams in Eagles history. Lovato may not be a big-name guy outside of Philadelphia, but he certainly will be remembered fondly as a member of the franchise.
