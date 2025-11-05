Eagles Announce Re-Signing Of Depth LB Before Packers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Green Bay Packers and made yet another move on the practice squad on Wednesday.
Philadelphia announced that it is re-signing veteran linebacker Patrick Johnson to the practice squad after he was released from the active roster earlier in the week.
"The Eagles filled their open spot on the practice squad on Wednesday, signing veteran outside linebacker Patrick Johnson," the Eagles announced. "Johnson (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) was released from the active roster on Tuesday. In seven games this season, Johnson has three tackles, one sack, six QB pressures, and two QB hits. He's played 22 percent of the defensive snaps this season, which is the highest rate of his career.
The Eagles made another solid move
"Originally selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulane, Johnson has spent time with the Eagles in all five of his NFL seasons. He was with the Giants for the majority of the 2024 campaign, when he played in 12 games for New York. Overall, Johnson has played in 68 career regular-season games (another five in the playoffs) and posted 26 tackles, 25 QB pressures and hits, and a sack. He's also contributed an additional 18 special teams tackles."
Johnson is a depth piece worth having around the franchise. He is in his fifth season in the NFL and has appeared in seven of the Eagles' eight games so far this season. Johnson has a sack, two quarterback hits, and five tackles overall.
The Eagles have had to to free up spots on the active roster with guys like Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, Jakorian Bennett, and the newly-acquired trade acquisitions joining the franchise. Because of this, it's not shocking that the Eagles cut Johnson and then brought him back right away.
The Eagles' pass rush is getting a boost with Graham back and Jaelan Phillips joining the franchise, but having a depth piece, like Johnson, who has already shown that he can have a positive impact when injuries pop up, is always a good move.
