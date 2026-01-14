Eagles Nick Sirianni Isn't Going Anywhere No Matter What Some Say Or Think

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni will return as the Eagles’ head coach, as if that needs to be said. It does, though, especially for the people in the back who think he should be fired, as some in the media and some fans on social media sites have foolishly suggested.

If anyone needed convincing that Sirianni would return, take note of the statement released on Tuesday announcing the removal of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. It was a statement from Sirianni.

Had there been any thought of removing him as the head coach, it would have been a statement issued from Howie Roseman or even Jeffrey Lurie. And it probably would have included Sirianni's dismissal, too.

There are some heavyweight former coaches available, such as John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, and Mike McCarthy, which makes it tantalizing to think about – well, what if they move on?

Sirianni may not be the best X and O coach and runs what some degradingly refer to as a “high school” offense, but he’s a master of building culture and making sure his players connect with each other. Spend time in their locker room, and you see that connection.

There are outliers, but most are on the same page, pulling and playing for each other. That’s a very understated part of being a coach, getting 69 players from various backgrounds and socio-economic pasts to all buy in.

And it rubs off on the players.

Free-agent linebacker Nakobe Dean talked about his future after the Eagles were eliminated and said something somewhat surprising, something he learned from what Sirianni has instilled.

“I know no matter where I go, if it’s here or somewhere else, I’m gonna try to bring a culture of connection and make sure we’re able to have – I won’t say duplicate the culture here because you can’t duplicate nothing – but to create our own culture of connection and camaraderie,” Dean said. “We call each other brothers, but we actually check on each other in the offseason.”

Beyond that, Sirianni’s 65 wins, counting playoffs, is tied for the third-most in NFL history for a coach in his first five years with a franchise. The two ahead of him are George Seifert (68) and Tony Dungy (67). Last year, Sirianni received a contract extension, the details of which are unknown, after putting up 18 wins and beating the Chiefs dynasty.

How can anyone think the Eagles are moving on from that? Even Doug Pederson was given two years before he was fired after leading the Eagles to the 2017 Super Bowl title.

Sirianni has given the Eagles a chance to win the Super Bowl in all five years he has been here, with five straight trips to the playoffs. He’s been to two Super Bowls (Harbaugh, for instance, has been to one) and is 1-1 in those games. Sirianni has also won three NFC East title in his five seasons.

Isn’t that what every coach should be doing, giving their team a chance every year to compete for the Lombardi Trophy?

It’s not easy to do it for five straight years. Teams and rosters change every year. Winning has remained constant under Sirianni.

He will eventually be fired. All coaches have a shelf life. Sirianni’s isn’t now, no matter how many big names are out there.

