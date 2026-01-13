Kevin Patullo Takes The Fall For Eagles' Inconsistent Offense

PHILADELPHIA – Promoting from within hasn’t worked out well for the Eagles when it came time to hiring an offensive coordinator. The latest example is Kevin Patullo, who was removed as the team’s OC on Tuesday in an announcement made by head coach Nick Sirianni.

The firing came just two days after the Eagles season ended, 23-19, to the San Francisco 49ers. It may not be the only shakeup for an offense that grossly underachieved despite owner Jeffrey Lurie spending more money on that side of the ball than any other team in the league.

Patullo was the fall guy for it all, despite support from his players, with most of them saying that they failed to execute what was being called. The Eagles failed to score a touchdown in the second half of six games this season, dooming them to an 11-6 record and an early exit from the playoffs.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The offensive line did not play to the level it played to during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2024. Would it be blasphemous to suggest that Jeff Stoutland’s job could be in trouble? Nothing should be off the table, especially depending on who they find to replace Patullo.

The Eagles were seriously considering hiring Kliff Kingsbury before settling on Kellen Moore, who proved to be the right man for the job, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX in his one season.

Former Head Coaches Be In Play As Eagles' Next OC

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kingsbury wanted to have a say in deciding on his staff. Perhaps he wanted to make too many changes, and that was one reason the Eagles moved away from him as a candidate.

Kingsbury is available again. The two parties could revisit things if he doesn’t get a second chance at being a head coach, which he was once, having coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22.

Other names to keep an eye on include former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and possibly Nathan Scheelhaase, a former offensive coordinator at Iowa State who is now an offensive assistant and passing game specialist for the Los Angeles Rams.

Patullo, who could still have a role in the organization, had been with Sirianni since he became the head coach in 2021, serving as the passing game coordinator. In 2023 and 2024, he also held the title of associate head coach. The last coach Sirianni promoted from within was Brian Johnson, who was the quarterbacks coach for two years before taking over. He lasted only one season as Patullo did.

The two OC’s Sirianni brought in from the outside both became head coaches – Shane Steichen (Colts) and Moore (Saints). The expectation is the Eagles will once again go outside the building to bring in the head coach’s fifth offensive coordinator in what will be his sixth season.

More NFL: Quinyon Mitchell Gives An All-Pro Response, Earns Gift From Teammate