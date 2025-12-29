Dallas Goedert Makes Eagles History In Storybook Season

There was a time when it really didn't seem like Dallas Goedert was going to be a member of the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, rumors quickly grew about the possibility of the organization moving on from Goedert. He played in just 10 games in the regular season last year and had one more season left on his deal. With high salaries elsewhere, moving Goedert seemed like a logical way to save cash. Philadelphia reportedly wanted a fourth-round pick for the playmaker. Instead, the Eagles and Goedert restructured his contract for the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old has had quite the contract year for Philadelphia. Goedert has played in 15 games for the team this season and has set new career highs in receptions (60) and touchdowns (11) to go along with 591 receiving yards. Goedert hauled in his 11th touchdown reception of the season on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and actually set a new franchise record. Pete Retzlaff previously set the record at 10 touchdowns back in 1965.

The Eagles playmaker made team history

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Touchdown No. 11 on the season for DALLAS GOEDERT pic.twitter.com/CBzozU73Ku — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 28, 2025

Goedert has shown throughout the 2025 season that he can stay healthy and is an integral red zone threat for Jalen Hurts and the team's offense in general. The 2025 season is the first time Goedert has played in 15 games or more since 2021.

Davante Adams currently leads the league with 14 touchdown receptions on the season in 14 games. Goedert is tied for second place in the league with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goedert certainly is earning himself some cash this season. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews recently landed a three-year extension worth over $39 million. He's also 30 years old and has 46 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, he had 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. To keep Goedert, the Eagles will surely have to pay something comparable to what Andrews got. That's speculation, but Goedert has earned a big payday.

What a run for Goedert. To go from being one of the most talked-about trade candidates in the league to setting a franchise record. You can't ask for much more than that.

