Eagles' OC Angst Can Be Traced To The Top Of The Organization

PHILADELPHIA - Ultimately, the Eagles will hire an offensive coordinator. Maybe even one that’s successful.

The path to get there, however, has been troubling and should demand a serious self-scout by those at the top of the food chain at the NovaCare Complex, who are typically lionized by a fan base behind the curve on why one of the winningest teams in football over the past five years is not a destination vacation for the vast majority of coaches.

You can debate the Eagles losing out on their reported top two choices, Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll, who decided other options were better fits before offers could be made. Much like the offense that spawned the search, though, everyone has their fingerprints on the misses.

Missing Out

Yes, the fan base is a part of it, with the worst among them staining the reputations of the vast majority of passionate supporters who simply want to see their favorite team win.

Then there is the unique quarterback who has a skill set that demands tailoring, the aging and descending personnel, which may or may not have the services of A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson next season, Nick Sirianni's risk-averse philosophy, and quality-of-life considerations that could make everything from climate to a more favorable tax bracket tipping points.

The eye of this storm, though, resides at the top of an organization where 11 wins and playoff berths, pelts that would demand contract extensions in most cities, have become consolation prizes en route to Indeed.com.

And coaches are noticing that.

Couple that with the reality that the negative high-level coaching decisions in the NFL (i.e. firings) are usually made by the non-football people who subscribe to a results-based evaluation process,

which is counterintuitive in a process-driven world of coaching, and you have a formula where the sunshine of the Golden State, or the lesser ceiling in Nashville are more desirable.

Even with lesser talent and fewer zeroes on a pay stub.

Ironically, the Eagles' lack of patience dressed up with the paint job of urgency is how Brown described the offense the organization so desperately wants to fix.

"At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense? Brown said during the disappointing 2025 campaign. "... You can't just keep slapping a Band-Sid over that and you expect to win late in the year... it's not going to happen."

It shouldn't take this long to find a Band-Aid for a broken leg. There are far more important issues the Eagles need to fix to be bogged down in the crawl to find the next scapegoat.

