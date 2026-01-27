Eagles Are Showing Significant Interest in Green Bay Packers QB coach Sean Mannion

PHILADELPHIA - Add another young gun to what has turned into an extensive search for the Eagles’ next offensive coordinator.

Green Bay quarterbacks coach and former NFL backup quarterback Sean Mannion, 33, is the latest to interview for the vacant position, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com .

The #Eagles interviewed #Packers QB coach Sean Mannion for their offensive coordinator job, a source tells @CBSSports.



The ex-NFL QB has worked for the Packers the last two seasons and helped Jordan Love rank sixth in the NFL this season with a QB rating of 101.2. pic.twitter.com/JObq3jpvni — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2026

To add further context to that, Mannion had a virtual meeting with the Eagles and now will be brought in this week to speak with the Philadelphia brass in person, according to NFL Media.

The #Eagles will interview #Packers QB coach Sean Mannion in person this week for their offensive coordinator job, source says. He’s already interviewed once virtually, as @mzenitz reported. The former NFL QB is now going further down the road with Philly on its OC search. pic.twitter.com/Is1z0vNQY5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 27, 2026

Mannion was a 2015 third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams out of Oregon State and spent his first four seasons as a backup for Nick Foles, and then Jared Goff with tha Rams.

After his rookie deal expired, Mannion bounced between Seattle and Minnesota for the next three seasons before getting into coaching with the Packers.

Rapid Riser

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) throws during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

He’s been a rapid riser, starting off as an offensive assistant in 2024 under Matt LaFleur and then quickly promoted to quarterbacks coach last season, where he not only tutored Jordan Love at a very high level but also backup Malik Willis.

By Year 3 of his coaching career, the 6-foot-6 Mannion is already generating offensive coordinator buzz.

Considering what happened to the Eagles' offense in 2025 under first-time play-caller Kevin Patullo, it would be a bold move to hand over the keys to a veteran offense under massive expectations to such a young steward.

Mannion, though, has learned under some of the best offensive minds in the game as both a player and a coach, including Sean McVay, Kevin O’Connell, and LaFleur. O'Connell spoke very highly of Mannion in a potential future coach as his playing days wound down.

As for the overall picture with the Eagles, earlier this week, it was revealed that LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Chicago Bears OC Declan Doyle have withdrawn from consideration for the OC job. Former New York Giants OC and interim head coach Mike Kafka is also scratched off the list after accepting a senior offensive position in Detroit.

The Eagles’ remaining known options are Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard, former Kansas City OC Matt Nagy, and the two candidates added to the mix on Monday: former Miami OC Frank Smith and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

You can now add Mannion to that list.

Cooter was on the Eagles’ staff in 2021 as a consultant, while the organization has been interested in working with Johnson in the past, stemming from his history with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni when both were in Indianapolis.

Nagy was a coach with the Eagles in the Andy Reid era from 2008 to 2012.

Grizzard, Smith and Mannion would be true outsiders, perhaps bringing a different perspective to what’s been perceived as a stale offense.

