Eagles Offense In Deep Freeze, Trail Bears At Halftime, 10-3

PHILADELPHIA – It was cold at Lincoln Financial Field on the day after Thanksgiving, and the Eagles started even colder, both offensively and defensively. And their fans were in no mood to be thankful for an effort that left them sitting in a deep freeze without much to keep them warm.

The Chicago Bears had their way on offense to take a 10-3 lead at halftime in a matchup between a pair of 8-3 teams who are leading their respective divisions. Chicago feasted on third down, converting 7 of 10. Its run game was virtually unstoppable. On their first possession of the second quarter, they went over 100 yards.

In two quarters, Chicago piled up 142 yards on the ground, with gaping holes that made for easy runs by the combination of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Swift’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:31 to play in the first quarter started the scoring.

Swift, who played one year with the Eagles in 2023, finished the half with 88 yards on 10 carries. Monangai, a rookie from Rutgers, had 41 yards on eight carries.

After getting a stop on downs at their own 25 on Chicago’s opening possession, the Eagles' defense struggled until finding their footing later in the half. It let Caleb Williams run for a first down on third-and-five to keep one drive alive, before eventually getting a stop on the same drive when Jaelan Phillips batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. The Bears kicked a 30-yard field goal to go up 10-3, answering Jake Elliott’s 44-yard kick on the Eagles’ previous possession.

The Eagles' defense had company in their misery, thanks to an offense that is beginning to sound like a broken record, because it feels broken, and nothing gets fixed. After the Bears took a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter, the offense went three-and-out.

On their next possession, made possible by an Eagles defense that showed some signs of life when Jalen Carter sacked Caleb Williams to get a three-and-out of their own, the Eagles made a perplexing decision.

They got the ball with 2:47 to go until halftime, completed a 1-yard throw to A.J. Brown, then let the clock run all the way down to the two-minute warning, with no interest in running a play or two before the two-minute warning. Hurts stood outside the huddle with hands on his hips as the second ticked away and the fans booed.

It didn’t matter because the Eagles went three-and-out again after a a dubious offensive pass interference call from field judge Nathan Jones negated a first-down throw to A.J. Brown, who was the one called for OPI.

Head coach Nick Sirianni gave Jones an earful after the punt and the teams went into a TV timeout.

The Eagles had just 83 yards of total offense and for ninth time in 12 games this year, they have scored seven or fewer points in a half. They only had two first downs in the half.

Saquon Barkley had just six runs for 23 yards, and Hurts completed 5 of 10 passes for 57 yards. The Eagles had two pre-snap penalties – both false starts, one on Brown, the other on Landon Dickerson.

