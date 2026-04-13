Eagles’ Pre-Draft Visits Reveal Strong Day 2 Contingency Plan at Offensive Tackle

While the majority of speculation surrounding the Eagles’ 2026 NFL Draft strategy has centered on using their first-round pick on an offensive tackle, the franchise has quietly laid the groundwork for a Plan B on Day 2.

General manager Howie Roseman and his scouting staff have conducted extensive due diligence on several potential second- and third-round tackles through their allotted 30 pre-draft visits, signaling that the team is prepared if their top targets slip out of reach in Round 1.

Among the standouts are two of the draft’s lengthiest offensive tackle prospects: Miami’s Markel Bell and Memphis’ Travis Burke.

Bell, a towering 6-foot-9¼ prospect with an eye-popping 36⅜-inch arm length, brings rare physical dimensions that could anchor the right side of the Eagles’ line for years in the post-Lane Johnson era if Philadelphia can develop the big man

The former junior college standout has drawn buzz league-wide for his rare frame, physical gifts and improving technique after starting at left tackle for the Hurricanes, who lost to Indiana in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Lengthy List Of Day 2 Options

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Memphis offensive lineman Travis Burke (OL09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Burke, measuring 6-foot-8¾ with 34¼-inch arms, offers similar length and upside in he can solve some of the leverage issues his frame causes.

While Bell and Burke are the highlights of the Tier 2 prospects the Eagles have kicked the tires on, there are others as well, including athletic Penn State prospect Drew Shelton, intriguing Oregon bookend Isaiah World, and Boston College physical specimen Jude Bowry.

The heavy emphasis on offensive line visitors in Philadelphia’s pre-draft process underscores a clear organizational priority.

With Jordan Mailata locked in at left tackle and Johnson still manning the right side for the 2026 season, Roseman appears intent on finding a potential heir apparent for Johnson, a likely future Hall of Fame player.

Going with a Day 2 player instead of a first-round pick would fend off the immediate pressure of finding an immediate contributor.

A Day 2 player can develop behind the scenes, along with 2025 additions Myles Hinton, Cam Williams and Hollin Pierce, giving new offensive line coach Chris Kuper multiple long-term dart throws to work with.

The Eagles enter the draft with the No. 23 overall pick in Round and a total of eight selections after last Friday’s trade for receiver Dontayvion Wicks sent a fifth-rounder, along with a 2027 sixth-round pick, to Green Bay.

While most mock drafts project the Eagles solving the OT issue in Round 1, the potential Day 2 visits provide Roseman with valuable fallback options should the top of the board fall in a direction that takes the Eagles away from the offensive line.