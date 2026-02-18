Eagles Predicted to Re-Sign Fan Favorite on $20M Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have a decision to make in the safety room.

Reed Blankenship is a pending free agent and at least as of writing, it's unclear if he will return to the franchise in 2026. The Eagles should be all over him. Andrew Mukuba looked good as a rookie in 2025, but played in just 11 games. Mukuba looked like a home run of a pick and pairing him with Blankenship for the best.

Outside of Blankenship and Mukuba, the Eagles are thin at the safety position, to say the least. While projecting landing spots and contracts for the top players at each position, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projected a three-year, $20 million contract for Blankenship to stay.

The Eagles should should make this offer

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles," Kay wrote. "Reed Blankenship has gone from being an unheralded, undrafted free agent in 2022 to the top safety in the 2026 free-agent class. Blankenship emerged as a regular starter in his second season and has become one of the Eagles' most consistent defenders since. He's tallied 308 tackles, 23 pass defenses, nine picks and a trio of fumble recoveries across his first 56 career contests and should be rewarded with a major pay raise this offseason. Remaining in Philadelphia could be in the best interest of both the organization and Blankenship.

"The Eagles helped cultivate Blankenship into a top defensive back and know how important he is to their defensive efforts. He's come up with a slew of big-time plays in clutch situations, making key tackles or coming up with game-changing turnovers at opportune moments. While he's not an elite cover man, Blankenship's motor, intelligence, versatility and playmaking more than make up for his coverage lapses. Philadelphia knows how to get the most out of him while hiding his weaknesses, making a long-term deal to stay the best option for each party. Projected Contract: Three years, $20 million."

That would arguably be a fair deal for both sides and then the Eagles would be set with Blankenship and Mukuba for the next few years. The team would still need one more depth option behind these two, but this sounds like an easy win. Blankenship is a fan favorite and just 26 years old. Philadelphia should offer this deal right now.

