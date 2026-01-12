Eagles Duo Looking To Return To Philadelphia In 2026

There's a lot of doom-and-gloom chatter around the Philadelphia Eagles right now.

Philadelphia was knocked out of the playoffs on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see the Eagles take the field again until the fall. While there's negativity out there right now -- which is the case anytime a season ends without a Super Bowl ring -- this is a team that can do damage next year, especially if they can keep some of their key free agents around.

One name to watch this offseason is pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who came over in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this fall. On Monday, he made it clear that he would like to return in free agency.

Who will be back?

"It's my first experience with it so I'm not really sure how it plays out," Phillips said. "But we'll see. We'll see what happens...Obviously, I've got a family now and a kid on the way and sort of think about that. But, also, you know I want to be on a competitive team and part of an environment where I love the guys I'm around and love the organization I'm playing for. I feel that here. So, we'll see."

Phillips was asked a follow-up question whether it would be diffiuclt to leave Philadelphia.

"Yeah, I think it would be difficult," Phillips continued. "I mean, that's kind of just what happened with the Dolphins too. I fit in with those guys very well. I was very close with a lot of guys and came here and fit in with these guys. So, ultimately, I'm confident in myself where I do end up, I'll be able to make the most of it."

Fellow pending free agent Nakobe Dean was also asked about the offseason and made it clear that he wants to stick around as well.

"My expectation is, I mean, God's going to handle it," Dean said. "I'm excited, yeah...Of course, I think everybody knows I want to be in Philly. I don't want to go nowhere."

Philadelphia had arguably the best defense in football down the stretch and these two were significant reasons why. There doesn't have to be a lot done to the defense if they can keep these two around. The biggest changes are needed on offense. If the Eagles can just run it back on defense, that's all they need.

