Eagles Legend Sparks Hope About A.J. Brown’s Future

Don't give up hope yet, Philadelphia Eagles fans.

There has unsurprisingly been a lot of trade buzz out there already centered around Eagles superstar AJ Brown. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that she believes the idea of a trade will simply come down to Brown. Essentially, if he wants to stay, he will. If he wants to go, he will be on the move.

"So, do I think that AJ Brown is on the team [in 2026?] I think it's going to be up to him," Russini said. "I think it's going to be up to whether or not he wants to do this. If he wants to be in Philadelphia. If he wants to play with [Jalen Hurts]. If he thinks this offense is for him."

Eagles legend Brandon Graham was asked whether he thinks Brown will be back in 2026 on "Brandon Graham Unblocked" and said he does believe Brown will be back, but tied the decision to the ongoing offensive coordinator search.

The Eagles need to do everything possible

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I think so," Graham said. "I do. I really do think so. That's why I say like, I think [the next offensive coordinator] will be somebody that has to come in that sparks everybody and gives. Because we do have an opportunity of a lifetime. We do have some special players on the team right now. Most of the time, of course, every year matters because that's part of your legacy and I understand all of that too.

"But it still ain't over and I think if [Howie Roseman] makes a splash with the coordinator, I think it would probably spark some interest for people to want to come back and have a real conversation about how you're feeling about this and all of that. I know Howie doesn't want to get rid of no good players if he doesn't have to."

The Eagles have missed out on a few of the top targets of the offseason so far, including Mike McDaniel. If the idea of Brown returning — or leaving — is contingent on the offensive coordinator search, Philadelphia needs to do everything possible to get it right — and maybe even get Brown's input on the matter.

If there is a pathway to keeping an offense together featuring Jalen Hurts, Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles need to do everything possible.

