Eagles QB Isn’t Getting Traded Anywhere for Cheap

The Philadelphia Eagles have a quarterback on their hands who very well could bring an intriguing package back to town in Tanner McKee if the franchise were to go in that direction this offseason.

McKee has just one more season left on his four-year rookie deal and then will be a free agent after the 2026 season. If there ever was a time to try to trade him, it would be between now and the 2026 National Football League Draft. When it comes to the draft, there's an argument that getting a deal done beforehand would allow a quarterback-needy team to know who they have heading into the draft. Plus, then the Eagles could use the capital acquired in a deal in the draft itself.

While this is all the case, it doesn't necessarily mean that the Eagles are going to move him. One team that needs a quarterback is the New York Jets. While breaking down all of the various options for the franchise, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, who is an insider for New York, noted that the Eagles are "very high" on McKee and that he doesn't think Philadelphia would move him for less than a third-round pick.

Will Tanner McKee be moved?

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Tanner McKee: As with [Mac Jones], I think people are underestimating how much it might cost to get McKee. Yes, he’s unproven, but the Eagles are very high on McKee," Rosenblatt wrote. "I don’t know if they’re trading him away for anything less than a third-round pick — and even that might not be enough. The Jets also don’t currently possess a third-round pick, though they do have one in 2027.

"Reich has enough ties to McKee: He coached at Stanford, McKee’s alma mater, and is close with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. If the Jets do opt for a young backup QB in the McKee mold, other options they might look into include Spencer Rattler (Saints), Will Levis (Titans), Anthony Richardson (Colts), Davis Mills (Texans) and Tyson Bagent (Bears). Though I’ve heard the asking price is higher than you’d think on Bagent and Mills too."

The fact that Rosenblatt specifically said that he doesn't believe McKee is going to be moved for less than a third-round pick certainly is interesting, especially with only one season of control. It just shows how much Philadelphia believes in him.

It's very interesting to hear from an insider of a team that needs a quarterback about the Eagles' thoughts on McKee. It's a pretty clear sign that Philadelphia isn't going to just give him away. McKee has shown in limited playing time that he has talent. Plus, he has great size at 6'6''. It's not hard to see why a team could talk itself into rolling the dice on the 25-year-old. But, it's clear Philadelphia won't just give him up without a big return.