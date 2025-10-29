Eagles RB Could Be On Move Before Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a busy few days ahead. Most of the noise around Philadelphia has been about adding pieces, but could the Eagles trade any guys away as well?
At this point, there are just six days to go until the trade deadline. Philadelphia has swung a few deals over the last few months already, including the acquisition of running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's coming off his best game of the season with 104 yards on nine carries against the New York Giants. Because of that, ESPN's Tim McManus tabbed AJ Dillon as a player who may not make it through the trade deadline still with Philadelphia.
"Who could be on the move? Running back AJ Dillon," McManus said. "No, not Brown -- he's not expected to be going anywhere despite heavy speculation and occasional cryptic social media posts. The other AJ makes some sense, though. Tank Bigsby's emergence in recent weeks (he rushed for over 100 yards against the Giants after Philly traded for him in September) has pushed Dillon down to fourth on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley, Bigsby and Will Shipley. Dillon has been solid for Philadelphia this season, but there's not much of a role for him currently."
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of RB depth
Dillon has had limited opportunities in the Eagles' backfield. He didn't play in Week 7 or Week 8 and has just 12 carries on the season for 60 yards. On top of this, he has two catches for 18 yards and one costly fumble.
The Eagles' running back room is one of the deepest position groups for the team. Saquon Barkley obviously is a star. Bigsby is someone to be excited about and Will Shipley is with the team as well.
Dillon is someone who had success with the Green Bay Packers and is just 27 years old. Finding a way to bring some draft compensation wouldn't hurt in this case, especially if they could then turn around and use it to add a cornerback or edge rusher.